Report: 700 churches closed in Rwanda
March 06, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: An official in Kigali province cited health and safety concerns, according to the report. The nation of 11.9 million is 50% Catholic and 40% Protestant.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
