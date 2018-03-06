Catholic World News

Report: 700 churches closed in Rwanda

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An official in Kigali province cited health and safety concerns, according to the report. The nation of 11.9 million is 50% Catholic and 40% Protestant.

