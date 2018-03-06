Catholic World News

Death of Chinese human rights lawyer raises suspicions

March 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Li Baiguang was “a devoted advocate for religious freedom who represented falsely accused Chinese pastors and others targeted for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief,” according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.