Death of Chinese human rights lawyer raises suspicions
March 06, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Li Baiguang was “a devoted advocate for religious freedom who represented falsely accused Chinese pastors and others targeted for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief,” according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
