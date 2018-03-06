Catholic World News
Brazilian bishop ministers to refugees who are fleeing Venezuala
March 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: 40,000 Venezuelans now live in Roraima State in northern Brazil.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
