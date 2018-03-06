Catholic World News

March 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for additional coverage of the dedication of the new cathedral in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!