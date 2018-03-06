Catholic World News
Bookkeeper found guilty of defrauding Catholic mission of $1.1M
March 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The 38-year-old bookkeeper worked for the Basilian Fathers and has been sentenced to 41 months in a federal prison.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!