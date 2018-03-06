Catholic World News
Bishops of Washington State call for veto of abortion insurance mandate
March 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on KATU-TV
CWN Editor's Note: The Reproductive Parity Act requires insurers to offer coverage for abortions if they offer coverage for childbirth. The bill passed the state house in a 50-48 vote and the state senate in a 27-22 vote.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
