Bishops of Washington State call for veto of abortion insurance mandate

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Reproductive Parity Act requires insurers to offer coverage for abortions if they offer coverage for childbirth. The bill passed the state house in a 50-48 vote and the state senate in a 27-22 vote.

