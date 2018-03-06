Catholic World News

New Mexico GOP wants reprimand of Catholic official following comments on early ed proposal

March 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Santa Fe New Mexican

CWN Editor's Note: 33 lawmakers called for “strong disciplinary action” against the New Mexico bishops’ spokesman after he linked opposition to funding for an education program to racism.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.