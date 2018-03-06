Catholic World News
Cardinal Pell faces accusers via video link
March 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Alleged abuse victims have begun to testify in a Melbourne court.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!