Prelates urge concrete actions to address scourge of gun violence
March 06, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of two US bishops’ conference committees called for “common-sense gun measures as part of a comprehensive approach to the reduction of violence in society and the protection of life.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
