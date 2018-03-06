Catholic World News

Prelates urge concrete actions to address scourge of gun violence

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of two US bishops’ conference committees called for “common-sense gun measures as part of a comprehensive approach to the reduction of violence in society and the protection of life.”

