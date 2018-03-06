Catholic World News

Sahel jihadists claim deadly twin attacks in Burkina Faso

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) claimed responsibility for attacks on the French embassy and the nation’s military headquarters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).
