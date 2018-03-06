Catholic World News

Defend children’s rights and seek their good, Vatican diplomat tells UN Human Rights Council

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “in 2017, around 535 million children were affected by humanitarian disasters; this represents one child out of four in the world,” said Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Vatican’s representative at UN offices in Geneva.

