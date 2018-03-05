Catholic World News

English bishop: focus on Real Presence to renew interest in the Mass

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An English bishop has called for a new focus on the reality of the Eucharist. In a pastoral letter for Lent, Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury says with regret that many Catholics see the Mass simply as a communal gathering. He asks: “Have we thereby allowed new generations to become bored and uninterested in the Mass, by not allowing them to glimpse the awesome reality of this Sacrifice and Sacrament?”

