Catholic World News

Dutch cardinal wishes for clarity on Amoris Laetitia

March 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Espresso

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jacobus Eijk of Utrecht, in the Netherlands, has indicated that he “would be happy if the Pope would bring clarity” to the interpretation of Amoris Laetitia. The Dutch cardinal, in a candid interview with the Italian monthly Il Timone, also said that he fears the spread of gender ideology and the widening public acceptance of euthanasia and homosexual marriage.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.