Priest found dead in Congo; murder suspected
March 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was found dead near the village of Biyenge, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on March 2. A preliminary investigation found evidence that Father Florent Mbulanthie Tulantshiedi had been strangled. He had been missing for several days.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
