Priest found dead in Congo; murder suspected

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was found dead near the village of Biyenge, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on March 2. A preliminary investigation found evidence that Father Florent Mbulanthie Tulantshiedi had been strangled. He had been missing for several days.

