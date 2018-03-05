Catholic World News

Vatican official says divorced/remarried may be lectors, godparents

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcello Semeraro of Albano, Italy—who doubles as secretary of the Council of Cardinals—has said that Catholics who are divorced and remarried are eligible to serve as religious-education instructors, lectors, parish-council members, and godparents. In guidelines of the implementation of Amoris Laetitia in his diocese, Bishop Semeraro stressed that the key to the pastoral care of divorced/remarried Catholics is “accompaniment and discernment.”

