Catholic World News

Escort’s dossier shows homosexual activity by Italian priests

March 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A homosexual prostitute has compiled an extensive dossier of evidence showing homosexual activity by 40 Italian priests and seminarians. The information, which was submitted to the Naples archdiocese, has been forwarded to the Vatican. The information was collected by a man who said that he is outraged by the hypocrisy of clerics.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.