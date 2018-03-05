Catholic World News

Another former Vatican bank chief faces criminal charges

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Another former head of the Vatican bank faces criminal charges for embezzlement and money-laundering. Angelo Caloia, who was president of the Institute for Religious Works (IOR) from 1999 to 2009, will face a Vatican tribunal to answer a complaint that his financial misconduct cost the bank €50 million. In February, a Vatican tribunal found two other former top officials of the IOR guilty of violating laws against money-laundering.

