Former seminarians charge misconduct by Honduran bishop

March 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Former seminarians have lodged complaints of sexual misconduct by Bishop Juan José Pineda Fasquelle, an auxiliary of Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, the National Catholic Register reports. Bishop Pineda is currently acting as temporary head of the Honduran archdiocese, while Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga undergoes cancer treatment. The archdiocese was hit last year by allegations of financial misconduct.

