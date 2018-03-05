Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese issues guide for implementation of Amoris Laetitia

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington, DC, has issued an extensive guide to the implementation of Amoris Laetitia. In the document Cardinal Donald Wuerl calls pastors to “compassionate accompaniment” of all couples. The guide stresses that Church teaching on the permanence of marriage is unchanged. But regarding the reception of Communion, the document says: “Priests are called to respect the decisions made in conscience by individuals who act in good faith...”

