Catholic World News

Sacristan arrested for stabbing Kerala priest to death

March 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: A sacristan who had served for years in a Catholic parish in India’s Kerala state has been arrested and charged with the stabbing death of the pastor, Father Xavier Thelekkat.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.