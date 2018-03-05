Catholic World News
Sacristan arrested for stabbing Kerala priest to death
March 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: A sacristan who had served for years in a Catholic parish in India’s Kerala state has been arrested and charged with the stabbing death of the pastor, Father Xavier Thelekkat.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
