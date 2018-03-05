Catholic World News

New feast reflects ‘feeling of Christian people through two millennia,’ says Cardinal Sarah

March 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Welcoming the papal proclamation of the feast of Mary, Mother of the Church, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship remarked that the Church “has cultivated the filial bond, which inseparably binds the disciples of Christ to his Blessed Mother.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.