Minnesota diocese to file for bankruptcy

March 05, 2018

St. Cloud Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “This approach is the best way to ensure that available resources will be distributed equitably to all the victims and survivors, while allowing the diocese to continue its vital ministries that benefit the people of our 16 counties,” said Bishop Donald Kettler of St. Cloud.

