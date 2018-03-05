Catholic World News

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Vatican’s representative at UN offices in Geneva, quoted Pope Benedict XVI’s 2008 address at the UN as he praised the 1948 document.

