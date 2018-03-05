Catholic World News
Vatican diplomat pays tribute to 1948 Universal Declaration on Human Rights
March 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Vatican’s representative at UN offices in Geneva, quoted Pope Benedict XVI’s 2008 address at the UN as he praised the 1948 document.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
