Cardinal Kasper says debate over Amoris Laetitia is ‘way too strong,’ states document is in accord with St. John Paul’s teaching

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a very bitter debate, way too strong, with accusations of heresy,” said the German prelate, who has written a new book on the Pope’s 2016 apostolic exhortation. Commenting on a disputed passage in the document, Cardinal Kasper said that the person who has divorced and remarried outside the Church should go to Confession to examine “if there is truly a grave sin, or perhaps a venial sin, or perhaps nothing. If it is only a venial sin, the person can be absolved and admitted to the Sacrament of the Eucharist.”

