Pope’s prayer intention for March: formation in spiritual discernment
March 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The monthly papal prayer intention is “that the Church may appreciate the urgency of formation in spiritual discernment, both on the personal and communitarian levels.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
