Catholic World News
Pope Francis: Angelus address on the cleansing of the Temple
March 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pope’s March 4 Sunday Angelus address, which was devoted to the Gospel reading at Mass (John 2:13-25).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
