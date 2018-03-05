Catholic World News
Be tender with the sick as Jesus was, Pope tells Italian nurses
March 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: There is a typographical error in the Vatican News coverage: the audience took place on March 3, not on February 3.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!