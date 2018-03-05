Catholic World News

Pope institutes feast of Our Lady, Mother of Church

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The liturgical memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church—currently celebrated in Poland and Argentina—has been extended to the universal Church and will be celebrated on the day after Pentecost Sunday. Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, said that the new feast emphasizes “the importance of the mystery of Mary’s spiritual motherhood, which from the awaiting of the Spirit at Pentecost has never ceased to take motherly care of the pilgrim Church on earth.”

