Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (3/3)

March 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed new bishops in Madagascar and Mexico and named a special envoy to the upcoming commemoration of the 600th anniversary of the institution of the primatial office within the Polish hierarchy. (The archbishop of Gniezno is also Primate of Poland.)

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.