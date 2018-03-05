Catholic World News

Pope to visit Community of Sant’Egidio to commemorate its 50th anniversary

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Community of Sant’Egidio was founded by Andrea Riccardi. On March 11, the Pope will encounter members of the community in the piazza of the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere.

