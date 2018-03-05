Catholic World News
Mercy Friday: Pope visits women in semi-detention with young children
March 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: During the jubilee year of mercy, the Pope began his “mercy Friday” initiative of dedicating Friday in a special way to corporal and spiritual works of mercy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!