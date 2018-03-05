Catholic World News

Mercy Friday: Pope visits women in semi-detention with young children

March 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During the jubilee year of mercy, the Pope began his “mercy Friday” initiative of dedicating Friday in a special way to corporal and spiritual works of mercy.

