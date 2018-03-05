Catholic World News

Cardinal Koch discusses upcoming papal visit to World Council of Churches

March 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Swiss prelate has served as president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity since 2010. Click here for a video of his remarks at a Vatican press conference.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.