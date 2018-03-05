Catholic World News
March 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, the apostolic nuncios in Uganda and Italy, the vicar apostolic of Northern Arabia, the superior general of the Claretians, and the Macedonian ambassador.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
