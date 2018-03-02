Catholic World News

March 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the Swiss city on June 21. Over 300 Protestant and Orthodox communities belong to the ecumenical body, founded in 1948.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!