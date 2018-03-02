Catholic World News
Pope to visit Geneva to commemorate 70th anniversary of World Council of Churches
March 02, 2018
Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the Swiss city on June 21. Over 300 Protestant and Orthodox communities belong to the ecumenical body, founded in 1948.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
