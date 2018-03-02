Catholic World News

Papal preacher’s 2nd Lenten sermon: ‘Let love be genuine’

March 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raniero Cantalamessa has served as Preacher to the Papal Household since 1980. His March 2 sermon, preached in the presence of the Holy Father, had four parts: “the sources of Christian holiness,” “genuine love,” “charity for those outside the community,” and “charity ad intra.”

