Boko Haram attacks Catholic parish in Cameroon
March 02, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “During the latest attack, militias set fire to more than 100 huts, a Catholic church, and school,” according to the report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
