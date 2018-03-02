Catholic World News

March 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: “During the latest attack, militias set fire to more than 100 huts, a Catholic church, and school,” according to the report.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!