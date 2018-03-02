Catholic World News

Christians in Damascus are coming under heavy fire

March 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “With media focused on the Syrian regime, aided by Russian planes, killing some 250 people in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, rebel attacks on the Syrian capital’s Christian neighborhoods go largely unreported,” the report begins.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.