Philippine bishops’ commission, lay leaders issue pastoral statement against divorce

March 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As the nation’s legislature considers legalizing divorce, the pastoral statement’s signatories said that “children deserve a home where love, faithfulness, and forgiveness reign. In particular, they don’t want to see their parents quit because there are difficulties in their relationship. The sight of their parents persevering together will always remain with them especially when they will have their own families.”

