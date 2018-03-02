Catholic World News

Chinese archdiocese declares year of youth, with focus on Our Lady of Lourdes, ‘spirit of martyrdom’

March 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are blessed with so many vocations to priesthood,” said the archbishop, whose ministry is recognized by the Holy See and by the government. “We have 60 priests who offer pastoral service in the diocese, and another 130 serve in other dioceses or Chinese communities.”

