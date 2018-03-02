Catholic World News

South Africa: bishops’ conference official laments tax increase

March 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It may be true that middle-class and wealthy individuals actually pay most VAT [value-added tax], but that is simply because they buy more stuff, and more expensive stuff,” said the official. “They can mostly cope with the extra percentage point. But people who have to choose between buying a cheap pair of children’s shoes and putting supper on the table will feel it deeply.”

