Despite big tech resistance, US House passes bill to allow prosecution of trafficking websites
March 02, 2018
» Continue to this story on C-FAM
CWN Editor's Note: The Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (H.R.1865), sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), passed by a 388-25 margin.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
