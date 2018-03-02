Catholic World News
Pope Francis, cardinals to hear confessions at Lenten penance service
March 02, 2018
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: The penance service will take place on March 9 in St. Peter’s Basilica.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!