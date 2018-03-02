Catholic World News

Why do Hispanics leave the church? The Encuentro project aims to find out

March 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares of Phoenix said that Hispanic family life becomes weaker when both parents work outside the home. “Our children are our treasure, especially for us Hispanics,” he added. “And don’t let anyone tell you one child is enough! That is not of God.”

