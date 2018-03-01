Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah sees first-world prelates undermining marriage and family

March 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah has charged that some Catholic leaders from wealthy and powerful countries are seeking to change Christian moral teaching, with disastrous results for the family and for society. Speaking in Belgium, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship said that prelates are joining activists “with powerful financial means and ties to the media” in efforts that “contribute to the destruction of the natural institution of marriage as well as the family.” He lamented that “the entire human family finds itself fractured by this new betrayal on the part of priests.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.