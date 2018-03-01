L’Osservatore Romano decries ‘exploitation’ of nuns as housekeepers for prelates
March 01, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The official Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano has published an article denouncing the employment of women religious to cook and clean for bishops, saying that this practice is an unjust exploitation. The article appears in a special monthly section of L’Osservatore aimed at women. “Until now, no one had the courage to denounce these things,” editor Lucretta Scaraffa said to the Associated Press.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Love for God is what drives every Christian vocation and makes the difference between totally fulfilling,loving and joyful service and "unjust exploitation." The same applies to priesthood, Christian marriage and parenthood. And, by the way, under totalitarian regimes (as in Poland under Soviet communism) nuns have been the most trusted persons to serve the Bishop.