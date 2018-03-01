Catholic World News

L’Osservatore Romano decries ‘exploitation’ of nuns as housekeepers for prelates

March 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The official Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano has published an article denouncing the employment of women religious to cook and clean for bishops, saying that this practice is an unjust exploitation. The article appears in a special monthly section of L’Osservatore aimed at women. “Until now, no one had the courage to denounce these things,” editor Lucretta Scaraffa said to the Associated Press.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!