Egyptian government begins giving legal status to Christian churches

March 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Egyptian government has given full legal status to 53 Christian churches that were built before August 2016, when a new law came into effect, allowing for the construction of Christian houses of worship. The government must still consider the status of an estimated 3,000 Christian churches that were built without legal permits. Islamic militants have sometimes justified attacks on churches by noting that they were built without legal authorization.

