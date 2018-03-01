Catholic World News
French Dominican receives Henri de Lubac Prize for dissertation on St. Catherine of Siena
March 01, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The annual prize honors writers of dissertations at Roman pontifical universities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
