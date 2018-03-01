Catholic World News
13 dead in Christian-Muslim violence in Nigeria
March 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Agence France-Presse
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 191 million is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian. Over 1,000 homes have been burned down in the violence in Kaduna State, according to a Nigerian newspaper report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!