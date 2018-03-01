Catholic World News

13 dead in Christian-Muslim violence in Nigeria

March 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Agence France-Presse

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 191 million is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian. Over 1,000 homes have been burned down in the violence in Kaduna State, according to a Nigerian newspaper report.

