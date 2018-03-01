Catholic World News
30 elderly Christians keep the faith in Mogadishu
March 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: A Salesian missionary recently visited Somalia’s capital, where it is too dangerous for a priest to minister permanently. An elderly Christian told him that some of the faithful have been killed by their Muslim grandchildren and that “we, who are few, we risk our lives every day.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
