30 elderly Christians keep the faith in Mogadishu

March 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Salesian missionary recently visited Somalia’s capital, where it is too dangerous for a priest to minister permanently. An elderly Christian told him that some of the faithful have been killed by their Muslim grandchildren and that “we, who are few, we risk our lives every day.”

