Catholic World News
Anti-Catholic youth occupy cathedral in Congo’s capital
March 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said in a statement that police killed two, injured 13, and arrested 76 in recent pro-democracy protests. In addition, “young delinquents” occupied the cathedral in Kinshasa, the nation’s capital.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!