Catholic World News

Anti-Catholic youth occupy cathedral in Congo’s capital

March 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said in a statement that police killed two, injured 13, and arrested 76 in recent pro-democracy protests. In addition, “young delinquents” occupied the cathedral in Kinshasa, the nation’s capital.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.