Catholic World News

Anti-Catholic youth occupy cathedral in Congo’s capital

March 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo said in a statement that police killed two, injured 13, and arrested 76 in recent pro-democracy protests. In addition, “young delinquents” occupied the cathedral in Kinshasa, the nation’s capital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Intellectual Life (A. G. Sertillanges, O.P.)